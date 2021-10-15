Legoland Florida Introduces 'Pirate River Quest' for 2022

Happy 10th birthday to Legoland Florida!

The Winter Haven theme park that now stands on the site of the former Cypress Gardens celebrated its 10th anniversary this morning with an announcement of a new attraction, Pirate River Quest.

"Set sail with a rowdy crew of Lego pirates on Captain’s orders to explore the murky waters and retrieve the lost treasure, stolen by a troop of mischievous monkeys," Legoland Florida said in its announcement. "Journey through the uncharted waters of the legendary Cypress Gardens and discover the secrets protecting its canals, as this all-new story unfolds brick by brick into a family-friendly treasure hunt."

Pirate River Quest will open next year. For discounted tickets to Legoland Florida, please visit our authorized travel partner's Legoland Florida tickets page.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (2)