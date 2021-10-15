Legoland Florida Introduces 'Pirate River Quest' for 2022

The Winter Haven theme park that now stands on the site of the former Cypress Gardens celebrated its 10th anniversary this morning with an announcement of a new attraction, Pirate River Quest.
"Set sail with a rowdy crew of Lego pirates on Captain’s orders to explore the murky waters and retrieve the lost treasure, stolen by a troop of mischievous monkeys," Legoland Florida said in its announcement. "Journey through the uncharted waters of the legendary Cypress Gardens and discover the secrets protecting its canals, as this all-new story unfolds brick by brick into a family-friendly treasure hunt."
Pirate River Quest will open next year. For discounted tickets to Legoland Florida, please visit our authorized travel partner's Legoland Florida tickets page.
* * *
I believe it is a new installation, but I am looking for more details.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
Is this ride yet another retheme of the former Chima and most recently Battle of Bricksburg boat ride, or a completely new installation?