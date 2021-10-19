'Emerging Trends' Presentation Returns to the IAAPA Expo

One of the most popular, insightful - and useful - presentations at the annual IAAPA Expo is returning for this year's comeback event in Orlando.

The "Emerging Trends in Immersive Design" presentation will help kick off this year's expo in Orlando, on Monday, November 15. Thinkwell Group's Cynthia Sharpe and JRA's Shawn McCoy will share a variety of breakthrough projects that they have identified over the past year and a half from theme parks, museums, and other attractions around the world. Their presentation is known for a fast pace, irreverent humor, and smart insights that challenge the industry to do better.

Cynthia Sharpe is Principal, Cultural Attractions & Research at Thinkwell Group, and Shawn McCoy is JRA's Vice President.

"I've really enjoyed looking back on the last 18 months to see how so many museums and attractions have adapted to continue to serve their communities and guests," McCoy said. "I have been so impressed with their resourcefulness, creativity, and ability to embrace new ideas, especially under immense pressure. Their efforts have not only helped these institutions and destinations survive in the short term but have also introduced refreshing techniques and strategies that will enable them to thrive in the future."

This year's IAAPA Expo returns to the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando after last year's absence due to the pandemic. The conference runs November 15-19 with the trade show running November 16-19. For more information, please visit the IAAPA website.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)