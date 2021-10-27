Six Flags Reports Mixed Attendance, Guest Spending Results

Six Flags theme parks welcomed 12 million visitors in the three months ending October 3, a decrease of two million visitors from the comparable period before the pandemic, the company reported this morning.

Guest spending per capita was up 23% from the third quarter of 2019, rising to an average of $52.02 per visit. However, wage increases and other added expenses squeezed the company's bottom line. Six Flags reported $157 million net income for the third quarter of 2021, a 13% decrease from the same period in 2019.

"We are encouraged by the strong demand we are seeing at all our parks and by our early progress transforming our business, as shown by accelerating attendance trends, higher per capita spending, and a growing Active Pass Base," President and CEO Mike Spanos said. "Through a difficult operating environment, we have remained focused on our ultimate goal: to delight our guests with thrilling experiences that only Six Flags can offer."

For the year to date, Six Flags parks welcomed a total of 21.9 million visitors, a decrease of 18% from the first nine months of 2019. The company's Active Pass Base was up 3% from the end of the third quarter in 2019. However, the mix of the pass base shifted from members to traditional pass holders during the period.

"The Active Pass Base of 7.6 million included 2.2 million members as of the end of third quarter 2021, compared to approximately 1.9 million at the end of third quarter 2020 and 2.9 million members at end of third quarter 2019," the company reported. "The Active Pass Base also included 5.4 million traditional season pass holders compared to 1.9 million season pass holders at the end of third quarter 2020 and 4.5 million season pass holders at the end of third quarter 2019."

