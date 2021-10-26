Frustrated with Disneyland? Try These Alternatives

Disappointed that Disneyland is no longer selling its top-level, $1,399 "Dream Key" annual pass? Let's look at some alternatives for theme park fans in southern California.

The Disneyland Resort continues to sell the three other levels of its new Magic Key annual passes, starting at $399. But that pass is blocked out more days that it is valid. And you can hold only up to two reservations at a time with that pass, potentially making it a challenge to visit on some of the valid dates that you might prefer.

Yet Disneyland isn't the only theme park in town. Okay, it is if your definition of "town" includes only Disneyland's home of Anaheim. But Anaheim is part of the sprawling southern California megalopolis, which is the only place where you can find theme parks from all six of America's top theme park chains: Disney, Universal, Six Flags, Cedar Fair, SeaWorld, and Merlin.

Those parks offer annual and seasonal passes that get you into the parks for more days, and with more benefits, for less than even Disneyland's lowest-priced pass. In fact, you could buy a pass to all of these other theme parks - and a lot more around the country - for less than the price of Disneyland's no-longer-available Dream Key.

Six Flags Magic Mountain

Six Flags is offering a 2022 Season Pass that's good for the rest of 2021, too, for just $94.88. That pass includes admission every day to Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor, as well as free parking on each visit. It's the cheapest annual pass in the SoCal market, but if you want to go all the way up to Six Flags' top-level Diamond Elite Membership, you'd still be paying less each year than you would for that bottom-tier Disneyland pass. The $18.85 a month (plus $20 deposit) for the Diamond Elite gets you admission, Priority Preferred Parking, two line-skip passes each visit, plus up to 50% off food and merchandise. Oh, and that membership is good for admission at all other Six Flags parks across the country, too. Six Flags Magic Mountain passes

Knott's Berry Farm

Knott's top-line annual pass costs $198, or $15 a month after a $33 down payment. That gets you the Cedar Fair Platinum Pass, which is good for admission every operating day of 2022 at not just Knott's Berry Farm, but all other Cedar Fair parks around the country. It also includes parking at Knott's and 20% off select food and merchandise at the park. There's up to 15% off stays at the Knott's Hotel, too. Knott's Berry Farm passes

SeaWorld San Diego

The SeaWorld Platinum Pass costs $252 (or $21 per month on a payment plan) and gets you into all SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, and Sesame Place theme parks and associated water parks in the United States. In addition, you will get free up-close parking and between 20-40% off select food and merchandise in the park. The pass also gets you six free guest tickets to use, plus one Quick Queue line-skip per visit, as well as one free animal experience during the year and discounts on Howl-O-Scream tickets. SeaWorld San Diego passes

Legoland California

Legoland's Elite Annual Pass costs $299.99 and includes admission every day to Legoland California as well as its water park and the adjacent Sea Life Aquarium. Free parking is included, as is a Brick-Or-Treat party entry. The pass also includes 25% off food and 10% off merchandise in the park, as well as admission to more than 30 Melin-owned attractions in North America, including Legoland Florida and the new Legoland New York. Legoland California passes

Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal is the only local theme park that does not offer an annual pass for less than Disneyland's cheapest pass that also gets you into the park every day of the year. But Universal's Gold Annual Pass gets you into the park for 325 days a year, with free parking before 6pm, for $279, or $13 a month after a $144 down payment. The pass also delivers a 15% discount on food and merchandise at the park. If you want in on every day of the year at Universal, you will need to get the Platinum Annual Pass for $529, which also includes Universal Express line-skipping access after 3pm each day and a free Halloween Horror Nights ticket. Universal Studios Hollywood passes

So let's do some math. With the Diamond Elite at Six Flags, the Platinum at Knott's and SeaWorld, the Elite at Legoland and the Gold at Universal, you would spend $1,275.19 - that's $123.81 less than what Disneyland's Magic Key would have bought you. And for that, you would get 325 days of admission at Universal Studios Hollywood, plus admission every day at every Six Flags, Cedar Fair, SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, and Legoland theme park in the United States for the 2022 season.

Okay, I can hear the complain - "But they're not Disney!" No, they are not. But these theme parks offer some pretty nice experiences of their own. I'm a Disney fan, but I love what Universal offers - from Harry Potter to the new Secret Life of Pets dark ride. When my kids were in elementary school, I thought the kid-focused attractions at Legoland often made them happier than anything at Disneyland did. Knott's Ghost Town Alive can be a delightful interactive experience. Busch Gardens Williamsburg is a beautiful park. The views of Lake Erie from the Cedar Point's Sky Ride are amazing. And I haven't mentioned the words "roller coaster" yet.

If you want to spend the money on a Disneyland Magic Key pass, great! Disneyland offers amazing entertainment and can be a good value when compared with many other forms of entertainment. (Priced Broadway shows or pro sports tickets recently?) But many other theme parks offer great value, too. If you are disappointed in any way with Disneyland's recent changes, rather than expending energy hating on Disneyland executives, may I suggest you might find much more satisfaction trying some of these alternatives for a year, instead?

You might find that you love more about theme parks than just Disney. And if you don't, you can return to Disney with added appreciation for the value that Disney delivers.

Either way, you will feel a lot better than you would riding the Complain Train 24/7 online.

If you are not ready to commit to an annual pass, allow me to direct you to our authorized partner's Discount Attraction Tickets page, where you can find deals on daily tickets to theme parks and other attractions across the country, including Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood, Knott's Berry Farm, SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Legoland, and Universal Orlando.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (3)