Universal Orlando's Hard Rock Hotel Concerts Return

Universal Orlando's Hard Rock Hotel is reviving its live concert series.

The hotel's Velvet Unplugged series will return November 19 with producer and multi-instrumentalist Seth Glier. Then next month on December 17, former The Guess Who singer Carl Dixon will perform.

Velvet Unplugged concerts take place in the Hard Rock Hotel's lobby. Tickets range from $10 for standing room to $75 for a table for four for the Seth Glier concert and from $20 to $120 for Carl Dixon. Follow those links for tickets. Tables include one round of drinks and valet parking for non-hotel guests.

For links to discounted rates at the Hard Rock Hotel and other Universal Orlando properties, please visit our Theme Park Insider Hotel Guide. For discounted tickets to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay, please visit our authorized partner's Universal Orlando tickets page.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)