Higher Guest Spending Drives SeaWorld's Financial Results

Attendance at SeaWorld's theme parks is not yet back to where it was before the pandemic, but higher guest spending has driven the theme park company's revenue and income above 2019 levels.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. reported its third quarter 2021 earnings this morning. As expected, attendance, revenue and income all far exceeded the same period last year, when many of the company's parks were closed due to the pandemic. So the real standard is to compare this quarter with the same period in 2019, when the parks were able to operate normally.

In the three month period ending September 30, 2021, attendance at the parks was 7.2 million guests - an decrease of 11%, or just under a million guests, from the same period in 2019. Revenue per capita surged, however, rising from $58.31 per guest in the third quarter of 2019 to $72.13 in the same period this year. Admission per capita rose from $33 to $41.06 while average in-park spending rose from $25.31 to $31.07.

That extra spending helped drive SeaWorld Entertainment's total revenue up 10% in the quarter, to $521.2 million. Net income rose 4.2% to $102.1 million, reflecting higher operating costs, including interest payments on the money SeaWorld borrowed while its parks were closed. Not counting that interest, Adjusted EBITDA soared 28.2% from Q3 2019 to $265.3 million in the same quarter this year.

"In the third quarter, we generated among our highest revenue and net income ever reported and another quarter of record Adjusted EBITDA," CEO Marc Swanson said. "Our pricing and product strategies, along with the strong consumer demand environment, continued to drive higher realized pricing and strong guest spending in the quarter. Our third quarter financial performance would have been even better if not for limited international guest and group-related attendance, an unfavorable calendar shift and a record number of weather impacted days for our parks during the third quarter."

"During the quarter, we took advantage of our improved financial performance and favorable market conditions to refinance our debt which allowed us to reduce our overall debt, meaningfully reduce our go forward interest expense, push out maturities and increase our access to liquidity from revolving commitments. We also resumed our share repurchase activities and opportunistically repurchased 1.53 million shares during the quarter," Swanson said.

Next year, SeaWorld will open new roller coasters at its SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, SeaWorld San Diego, and Busch Gardens Williamsburg parks, as well as expanding and rebranding its San Diego-area water park into a Sesame Place park.

