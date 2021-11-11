Disneyland's Small World to Miss Its Holiday Return

Disneyland's It's a Small World Holiday will not be making its annual debut tonight, as scheduled. The indoor boat ride will remain closed while Disney works to repair damage from an incident yesterday morning.

The ride has been down to install its annual holiday overlay. The Orange County Register reported that flooding on Wednesday morning affected machinery used to operate the attraction. Workers were refilling the indoor boat ride's flume when the flooding occurred. Disneyland officials told the Register that crews would be working around the clock to open the popular attraction as soon as possible. There's no estimate yet on an opening date.

It's a Small World Holiday was supposed to be ready for tonight's debut of Disneyland's first-ever hard-ticket holiday party, Disney Merriest Nites. The ride was to open to the public for the start of Holidays at the Disneyland Resort on Friday.

