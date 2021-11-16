Interactive Dark Ride Will Highlight Iowa Theme Park's Debut

Sally Dark Rides will create the centerpiece attraction for Iowa's new Lost Island Theme Park, which will open in 2022.

Volkanu - Quest for the Golden Idol will be an interactive trackless motion base dark ride that anchors the park's Mura Realm, one of five themed realms in the 75-acre theme park.

"This is going to be a one-of-a-kind, superlative interactive dark ride, and we are delighted that we were able to present it and build it," Sally CEO John Wood said during a press conference at the 2021 IAAPA Expo in Orlando.



Concept art courtesy Sally Dark Rides

"The ride is inspired by the great god of fire, Volkanu - the legendary bestial being of molten rock, living deep inside Lost Island," Sally Vice President Lauren Weaver said. "The experience will take riders on a thrill-packed adventure to locate a sacred statue responsible for keeping Volkanu dormant, and to return it to the altar to restore peace to the island.

"Once aboard our inferno transport vehicle, guests will be equipped with a powerful thermal blaster, as they battle the minions that Volkanu sends and head to the Temple of Fire to return the statue to its altar. The attraction features state-of-the-art multi-level gameplay technology that has something for everyone. Riders will experience an over four-minute ride, full of interactive 3D media, dynamic scenery, animatronic figures, and dazzling special effects."

Developer Eric Bertch introduced Lost Island's five themed realms: Tamariki, Udara, Awa, Yuta, and Mura - the home of Volkanu Quest for the Golden Idol.

ETF is providing the ride vehicles for Volkanu. Alterface is creating the game system, with Pure Imagination producing the attraction's media.

