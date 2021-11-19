Tickets on Sale in January for 2022 D23 Expo in Anaheim

Disney's D23 official fan club today revealed its line-up of live, in-person events for 2022, led by the return of the D23 Expo in Anaheim.

The next D23 Expo will run September 9 through 11 at the Anaheim Convention Center, across the street from the Disneyland Resort in California. Tickets will go on sale January 20 for the event, which will feature Disney's reveal of its plans to celebrate the company's 100th anniversary in 2023.

Before that, though, Disney D23 Gold Members will be invited to help celebrate the Main Street window celebration for the late Walt Disney Archives founder Dave Smith at Disneyland on January 24.



Photo courtesy Disney D23

Then, on January 29, D23 will celebration the Diamond Anniversary of the Disney film "Bedknobs and Broomsticks" with a special screening and event on The Walt Disney Studios lot. Later in the year, D23 will celebrate milestone anniversaries for other Disney films, including Lilo & Stitch (20th), Hercules (25th), Aladdin (30th), and The Muppet Christmas Carol (30th).

Other in-person events during the year will include a Galactic Member Mixer during May's Star Wars Celebration in May at the Anaheim Convention Center and a tour of "Walt's Marceline," through Walt Disney's childhood hometown of Marceline, Missouri.

In addition, D23 will offer special D23 nights at touring Disney Theatrical productions, Gold Member previews of Walt Disney Archives traveling exhibitions across the country, as well as advance and opening night screenings of new Disney movies at the El Capitan in Hollywood, AMC Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort, and other theaters across the country.

Finally, D23 also will resume official tours of The Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank in 2022. The complete list of events, as well as booking opportunities, will be posted on D23's website as reservations become available.

* * *

Want to keep the industry news coming throughout the year? Sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter and you can support Theme Park Insider without having to wade through the madness of all those social media feeds.

Replies (0)