'Finding Nemo' Musical Gets a Sequel at Walt Disney World

Saturday's Destination D23 reveal from Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro did not deliver much fresh detail about new attractions coming to the Disney Parks. We got opening seasons for a couple of attractions, a name for an Epcot quick service restaurant, and confirmation that Disney will bring a version of its Magic Bands to the Disneyland Resort.

Otherwise, the presentation omitted the news that the latest changes to Downtown Disney in Anaheim will result in the closure of the popular Earl of Sandwich restaurant as well as a Starbucks location. That information came buried in Disneyland's post-presentation press release. Even bigger news came later in another press release, this time from the Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney previously had announced that a new version of the Finding Nemo musical world be coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom. Today, Disney revealed that the new show will be called "Finding Nemo: The Big Blue... and Beyond!" and will be set during the timeline of the Finding Dory sequel to the original Finding Nemo film.

The show will be set in the Marine Life Institute and will open with the rest of the Tank Gang from Dr. Sherman's office, who we had discovered in the post-credits scene of Finding Dory had made their way to California. More details about "Finding Nemo: The Big Blue... and Beyond!" will be coming as we approach its opening, sometime in 2022.

