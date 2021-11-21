RiseNY Brings New York City a Flying Theater Ride

New York City will be getting its first flying theater ride next month, as RiseNY opens just north of Times Square in Midtown Manhattan.

The 46-seat flying theater will provide the final act in a three-stage attraction devoted to the city. Created by production company Running Subway, RiseNY opens December 15 and will begin with an immersive theater film that starts in the historic City Hall subway station. The film, narrated by Jeff Goldblum and directed by Ric Burns (Ken's brother) and James Sanders, showcases the history of New York City, specifically Times Square.



Renderings courtesy RiseNY

At the end of the show, visitors step into RiseNY's galleries, themed to Finance, Skyline, TV/Radio, Fashion, Music, Broadway. and Film. Each includes artifacts and memorabilia among their educational displays.

Finally, it's into the flying theater for their visual tour over New York's skyline and landmarks, in 180-degree, 40-foot projection dome featuring 8K projection. The flying theater was manufactured by Brogent Technologies.

"I was inspired after riding Soarin' Over California in Disneyland with my son and always thought, wouldn't it be amazing to fly over and around NYC?" Running Subway President and CEO James Sanna said. "And, now, over a decade later, we've been able to tap into the latest technology and advancements to create an experience unique to the city I love."

RiseNY is located at 160 West 45th Street and will be open six days a week (closed Tuesdays). Tickets start at $24 for kids and $28 for adults and are available on the RiseNY website.

