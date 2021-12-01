Here's How Much You Can Save on WinterFest Tickets

WinterFest is happening now at five of Cedar Fair's theme parks across North America: Kings Island, Kings Dominion, Carowinds, California's Great America, and Canada's Wonderland.

The evening event features holiday light displays, decorations, specially themed food and drink, and live entertainment. Here are some highlights from Kings Island's WinterFest, which also features ice skating on the Royal Fountain on the park's International Street.

And now you can save up to $17 per ticket over gate prices by buying through these links.

If you are looking for other theme park holiday events, our attractions ticket portal includes links to discounts at many other parks across the country, including Universal Orlando, Universal Studios Hollywood, Knott's Berry Farm, and SeaWorld.

