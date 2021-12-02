Lunar New Year, Food & Wine Fest Returning to California Adventure

Two of the Disneyland Resort's popular festivals will be returning to Disney California Adventure this spring.

Disneyland today announced the dates for the 2022 Lunar New Year and Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festivals. Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure will start January 21 and run through February 13, 2022. The event will welcome Raya from Disney's "Raya and the Last Dragon" to the resort for the first time, appearing "in a setting inspired by her native Kumandra" that will be recreated at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail. Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession and the food and beverage marketplaces will return, and since 2022 is the Year of the Tiger, Tigger will get a starring role in this year's festival.



Photo courtesy Disney

A couple of weeks after Lunar New Year concludes, the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will kick off March 4 for a run through April 26. More than a dozen festival marketplaces will anchor the event, serving food and drinks inspired by regions and cuisines throughout the state. Menus for both events will be revealed later, but Disneyland promises the return of complimentary culinary demonstrations on the weekends during the Food & Wine Festival, along with upcharge signature events, including Carthay Circle winemaker receptions, as well education and tasting seminars.

