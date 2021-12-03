Who Wants to Steal a Theme Park Attraction?

Earlier this week, I decided to stir things up on Theme Park Insider's social media by asking this question:

"Inspired by what's happening with college football coaches, if your favorite park could swipe one attraction from a competitor (an attraction that would fit well within your favorite park), what would it be?"

The background, if you do not follow college sports in the United States, is that two big-name schools recently swiped coaches from two other big-name schools right as the year-end bowl and playoff season was about to begin. Obviously, it's a lot easier to move a coach and his family from one city to another than a massive piece of capital like a theme park attraction. But what if parks could lure rides away from competitors like college athletic departments can?

Several followers decided to play along and jumped in.

@TheWeaves15 on Twitter responded with, "Here’s some ideas: Cedar Point could use a modern woodie, so let’s take Texas Stingray from SWSA. Kings Island could use a launched coaster (preferably with inversions), so let’s take VelociCoaster from IOA. Kings Dominion needs another B&M, so let’s take Manta from SWO."

These are exactly the type of nasty thefts that kept with the spirit of the question! But at least one follower was willing to deal rather than steal to get the ride they wanted.

Here's @Park_Journey, "I305 to SFMM. In fact, I'd give KD all of the coasters at SFMM except for maybe 4 to get it done. =)"

And @n8creative predicted the immediate future with, "Parking Trams from literally any regional park to WDW."

Nice call! So, uh, which regional park is missing its trams now?

And @A_Coaster_Story offered several potential thefts, "SFOG needs a nice multi-launched coaster, and a spinning coaster could be nice as well. So let's jack Time Traveler from Silver Dollar City.

"Kings Island already has some top-tier wooden and big steel coasters, but they've largely lost their multi-loopers. So I'm going to jump across the pond for the Smiler, but with new lapbar-only trains and a blocking system that can't be overridden by idiots.

"Busch Gardens Williamsburg has a pretty great collection as it is, but what they need is a nice little ground-up RMC to round things out. So we'll repurpose Goliath from SFGAm to fill the void. Not too crazy or sprawling, but still tons of fun and butter smooth.

"Magic Mountain is lacking good sustained ejector airtime, so I propose liberating T Express from Everland and plunking that bad boy down in Valencia. And it better come over w/ the go/no-go sensors on the restraints the same as they are now, not the stapling garbage El Toro has."

@RayGoldfield also did not limit their imagination to the United States, "If we can get it across the ocean, either Valhalla from Blackpool or El Laberinto del Minotaurio from Terra Mitica to the European-themed Busch Gardens Williamsburg."

And it was international heists that led to my two favorite "in our dreams" location switches.

First, from @SuperRyanGrover: "Sinbad's Storybook Voyage from TDS goes to Islands of Adventure."

And finally, @CargoShortsDad wins the thread with "Oh wow, Knotts Berry Farm just poached Phantom Manor from DLP!"

Little I can imagine would make up for the apparent demise of my beloved Mystery Lodge at Knott's, but somehow materializing Disneyland Paris' Phantom Manor in Buena Park definitely would do that.

Anyone else?

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (5)