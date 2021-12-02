Parking Lot Trams Are Coming Back at Walt Disney World

The parking lot trams will be returning to Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom this month.

Disney announced to its cast members today that training has begun in preparation for resuming operation of the trams that shuttle passengers between the Magic Kingdom parking lots and the Transportation and Ticket Center. The trams have been out of operation for nearly two years now, as they remained parked when the Walt Disney World theme parks reopened from their pandemic shutdown in the summer of 2020.

Only the Magic Kingdom trams will be returning this month. Trams at the other three Disney World theme parks will resume operations some time after New Year's.

So watch your head and step... and get ready again to enjoy the first - and last - ride of the day.

* * *

