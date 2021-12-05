Nominations Open for Best Roller Coaster Award

The next category to open for nominations in our 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards is Best Roller Coaster.

We have plenty of fresh competitors looking to push their way onto our Top 25 list this year, including the new Jurassic World VelocoCoaster at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure, Jersey Devil Coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure, Stunt Pilot at Silverwood, Decepticoaster at Universal Studios Beijing, and Abyssus at Energylandia.

In addition to the new coasters, some old favorites had some work done in 2021, including Dollywood's Lightning Rod. Others, including El Toro at Six Flags Great Adventure, suffered some challenges this year. Will that affect their placement in this year's survey?



The defending champion - Hagrid's Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure from Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure

All of that is up to you. Be sure to sign up for our email newsletter to get your unique link to our nomination survey. The link to the Best Roller Coaster survey will appear in the newsletter on Monday, Wednesday and Friday this week, so don't miss your chance to nominate up to 20 of your favorite roller coasters from around the world.

Up to 10 finalists that get the most nominations will appear in a front page vote later this month to determine the winner, who will be announced along with all the other Theme Park Insider Award winners on January 1, 2022. Only nominations submitted through the email links will be considered. But feel free to campaign for your favorites here in the comments.

