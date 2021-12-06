Disneyland After Dark Returns for Three More Events in 2022

The Disneyland Resort has announced three more after-hours, limited-capacity "After Dark" events for 2022.

Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts' Nite will run Feb. 1, 3, 8, 10, and 14, 2022 at Disneyland from 8pm to Midnight. Tickets will start at $114 per person and go on sale no earlier than noon Pacific Time on Thursday, December 9.

Ticket holders may enter Disneyland starting at 5pm on their event night, without having to make a separate park reservation. Sweethearts' Nite will include a special fireworks show with projections on Sleeping Beauty Castle and Main Street, as well as abundant photo ops with famous Disney couples and special food and beverage selections. But the big selling point for all After Hours events is the limited capacity and resulting shorter waits on park attractions.

The second event of the year will be Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite, which will run March 8 and 10 at Disney California Adventure. That one also runs 8pm to Midnight, with the DCA mix-in beginning at 5pm. In addition to the limited capacity, special food and drinks and photo ops, Villains Nite will feature the Underworld Dance Party with a DJ on the Hollywood Backlot, Ursula's Seaside Sing-a-long, and The Cauldron, "a cunningly-crafted cabaret featuring a cast of villainous virtuosos showing off their talents through song and dance," according to Disney.

Tickets will start at $119 per person and go on sale January 11.



Kylo Ren. Photo courtesy Disneyland

The third After Dark event of 2022 will be Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite, which runs May 3, 4 and 27 at Disneyland. This one will go from 9pm to 1am, with the Disneyland mix-in starting at 6pm. This one includes a Star Wars-themed fireworks show, a March of the First Order, and a Galactic dance party, along with appearances by Star Wars characters. Disney also promises access to its Star Wars-themed attractions. Tickets will start at $134 per person and also go on sale January 11.

Disneyland is allowing ticket holders to the canceled 2020 After Dark events to exchange their tickets for the same After Dark event in 2022. See Disneyland.com/ExtrasUpdates for more information or call Guest Services at 714-300-7807 by January 8 to make the exchange. An upcharge may apply for the May 27 Star Wars event.

