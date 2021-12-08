Disneyland Bottles Genie On Its Debut Day

Technical glitches thwarted today's launch of Disney Genie and Lightning Lane at the Disneyland Resort.

By mid-afternoon, Disney had suspended sales of Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane access, as fans complained about downtimes and balky functionality for Genie services the Disneyland app. Queues backed up for Guest Service cast members at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure as park visitors looked for help.



Here's the message Disneyland app users saw when trying to summon Disney Genie this afternoon.

A Disneyland spokesperson issued a statement: "We are working hard to resolve some technology challenges that have impacted some of our guests today and are providing recovery options to those guests. We have paused sale for Lightning Lane options [Disney Genie+ / a la carte] for the remainder of the day."

If you wondered why Disneyland pushed its Genie launch to a Wednesday in early December before the holiday rush, well, here is your answer. A moderately-sized crowd helped keep wait times reasonable even as Genie's magic misfired across the parks. The Disneyland app showed Disney Genie+ return times as being available pretty much instantly throughout the day.

But that didn't help you if you couldn't get the app to let you buy the upgrade, or to use it. Still, the app reported a standby wait time of just 45 minutes for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance in late afternoon, so top attractions remained available in the parks, even as Genie stayed bottled in its lamp, unable to help.

Disney Genie is supposed to provide custom, automated itineraries for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure visitors, while the upgrades are supposed to provide access to Lightning Lane, which is Disney's new term for the paid service that uses the old Fastpass queues. You can read more about Disney Genie and its upgrades in our earlier post, Disneyland to Launch Disney Genie, Lightning Lane This Week.

