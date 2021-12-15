Efteling Prepares to Celebrate Its 70th Birthday

Dutch theme park Efteling will celebrate its 70th anniversary in 2022, and today the park teased the celebration by announcing an opening date for its next new attractions.

Sirocco and Archipel in the new World of Sindbad area in Efteling's Travel Realm land will open on January 1, 2022. Archipel replaces the old Adventure Maze play area while Sirocco replaces the former Monsieur Cannibale spinner and its egregiously inappropriate theme.

After that, Efteling will kick off its 70th anniversary celebrations in February. In addition to birthday decor throughout the park, including a birthday hat on the iconic Langnek character in Fairytale Forest, Efteling will host a party for guests at 4pm each day starting that month. The park also will stage a pop-up fairytale on the playing field in the heart of the park from April through October.

Here's the anniversary teaser video from the park:

Efteling opened May 31, 1952 with 10 installations in the Fairytale Forest. Over the years, Efteling grew beyond that original attraction, adding more rides, shows, and lands, eventually making it a two-time winner of our Theme Park Insider Award for the world's best theme park.



Efteling's entrance in the 1950s. Photo courtesy Efteling

* * *

