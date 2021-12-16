Final Round Vote: Best Theme Park Hotel

Congratulations to the 10 finalists below for the Best Hotel honor in our 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards. Our newsletter subscribers have been nominating their favorites over the past few weeks, and these 10 hotels received the most nominations to become our finalists.
Now is your chance to pick our winner. The finalists are:
Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, Walt Disney World
Disney's Grand Californian Resort, Disneyland
Disney's Grand Floridian Resort, Walt Disney World
Disney's Wilderness Lodge, Walt Disney World
Hard Rock Hotel, Universal Orlando
Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disney
Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Universal Orlando
Loews Royal Pacific Hotel, Universal Orlando
Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, Universal Orlando
Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Universal Orlando
We will announce the winners of the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards on January 1, 2022.
Loews RPR at USO -- hands down the best value for the money when you consider unlimited express, walkability to the parks and the overall sense of relaxation you feel as soon as you cross the bridge. Plus, their staff loved my dog :-)