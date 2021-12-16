Final Round Vote: Best Theme Park Hotel

Congratulations to the 10 finalists below for the Best Hotel honor in our 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards. Our newsletter subscribers have been nominating their favorites over the past few weeks, and these 10 hotels received the most nominations to become our finalists.

Now is your chance to pick our winner. The finalists are:



Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, Walt Disney World

Disney's Grand Californian Resort, Disneyland

Disney's Grand Floridian Resort, Walt Disney World

Disney's Wilderness Lodge, Walt Disney World

Hard Rock Hotel, Universal Orlando

Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disney

Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Universal Orlando

Loews Royal Pacific Hotel, Universal Orlando

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, Universal Orlando

Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Universal Orlando

We will announce the winners of the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards on January 1, 2022.

