Final Round Vote: Best Theme Park Hotel

December 16, 2021, 5:56 PM · Congratulations to the 10 finalists below for the Best Hotel honor in our 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards. Our newsletter subscribers have been nominating their favorites over the past few weeks, and these 10 hotels received the most nominations to become our finalists.

Now is your chance to pick our winner. The finalists are:

Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, Walt Disney World

Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney's Grand Californian Resort, Disneyland

Disney's Grand Californian

Disney's Grand Floridian Resort, Walt Disney World

Disney's Grand Floridian Resort

Disney's Wilderness Lodge, Walt Disney World

Disney's Wilderness Lodge

Hard Rock Hotel, Universal Orlando

Hard Rock Hotel

Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disney

Hotel MiraCosta

Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Universal Orlando

Portofino Bay Hotel

Loews Royal Pacific Hotel, Universal Orlando

Royal Pacific Hotel

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, Universal Orlando

Sapphire Falls Resort

Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Universal Orlando

Cabana Bay Beach Resort

We will announce the winners of the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards on January 1, 2022.

* * *
Replies (1)

mhowe
Melanie Howe
December 16, 2021 at 7:07 PM

Loews RPR at USO -- hands down the best value for the money when you consider unlimited express, walkability to the parks and the overall sense of relaxation you feel as soon as you cross the bridge. Plus, their staff loved my dog :-)

