Disneyland Mass Cancels Oga's Cantina Reservations

Captain Rex is at it again.

Trouble just seems to follow the bumbling former Star Tours pilot wherever he goes. In case you hadn't heard, Captain Rex recently started a new career as DJ Rex, playing music in Oga's Cantina in the Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Oga's has been a pretty happening place ever since it opened at Disneyland in California and Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida. So much so that reservations often book quickly, making a seat inside Oga's one of the prized "gets" on a Disney visit.

So hundreds of Disneyland fans felt a great disturbance in their enjoyment Force today when they got emails from Disneyland telling them that their Oga's reservations in 2022 were cancelled. Disneyland did not provide an explanation, but did offer $25 gift cards as compensation, according to several guests who said they'd been cancelled. And then, just to throughly confuse everyone, Disneyland reportedly reopened reservation availability at Oga's for early 2022.

Some fans speculated that Oga's had to reduce capacity due to ongoing concerns about the Omicron variant and the new California indoor mask requirement, so it just dumped all the existing ressies to start over. But Disneyland has been requiring indoor mask use all along, even though people actively eating and drinking have been exempt from that - which would be pretty much every guest inside Oga's.

Or perhaps DJ R-3X accidentally hit the "delete all" button on the reservation list when he meant to queue up his new Adele remix. (That sounds like the sort of remix that only Rex would think was a good idea.)

Doing a quick search tonight, I didn't find any good time at Oga's in the next couple months, but I did encounter a few "sorry, we can't check that right now"-type errors.

Anyway, it's just one more thing that makes being a Disneyland fan ever so exciting.

* * *

