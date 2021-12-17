Final Round Vote: Best Holiday Event

Congratulations to the five finalists that will compete for our inaugural Best Holiday Event award in the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards.
The five events stood out by getting the most nominations from our newsletter subscribers when we asked them their favorite theme park holiday events earlier this month.
Christmas Celebration at SeaWorld Orlando
Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Williamsburg
Knott's Merry Farm at Knott's Berry Farm
Smoky Mountain Christmas at Dollywood
It's time to pick a winner!
If you haven't voted already in our previous final-round categories, here they are:
We will announced the winners in the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards on January 1, 2022.
