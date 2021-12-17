Robert Niles
Final Round Vote: Best Holiday Event

December 17, 2021, 5:42 PM · Congratulations to the five finalists that will compete for our inaugural Best Holiday Event award in the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards.

The five events stood out by getting the most nominations from our newsletter subscribers when we asked them their favorite theme park holiday events earlier this month.

Christmas Celebration at SeaWorld Orlando

Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Holidays at Universal Orlando

Knott's Merry Farm at Knott's Berry Farm

Smoky Mountain Christmas at Dollywood

It's time to pick a winner!

If you haven't voted already in our previous final-round categories, here they are:

We will announced the winners in the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards on January 1, 2022.

