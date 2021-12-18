Theme Park Closures Begin Again

Here we go again. One of the world's most-visited theme parks has announced that it is closing again due to the pandemic.

Efteling will be closed until at least January 14, due to another hard lockdown in The Netherlands. This also means that the announced openings of the rethemed Sirocco and Archipel attractions in the new World of Sindbad area will be delayed, as well. Those attractions had been scheduled to open January 1, as Efteling kicked off its 70th anniversary year.

Those debuts - and that celebration - will need to wait at least a couple more weeks now. Efteling announced that the Efteling Hotel and Holiday Village Efteling Loonsche Land also will be closed until at least 14 January 2022, though Holiday Village Efteling Bosrijk will remain partially open, The CARO theatre show also will close through at least January 14.

