Universal Orlando Brings Back Indoor Mask Mandate

Starting Friday, masks will be required while inside and waiting for attraction at the Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal made the announcement today. Previously, Universal only had recommended mask use by unvaccinated individuals. Now masks will be required while inside, on attractions, and waiting in a queue for an attraction, regardless of vaccination status.

Here is the complete statement from Universal:

The health and safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority. As a result, face coverings will now be required, effective Friday, Dec. 24, at all public indoor locations within Universal Orlando Resort for both guests and team members regardless of vaccination status - including restaurants, shops, and indoor hotel public areas. Face coverings are also required at all attractions from the moment guests enter the queue to when they exit the experience. Based on these updates, guests are expected to bring a face covering with them for their visit.

The decision brings Universal Orlando in line with recommendations from national officials that all people wear masks while in public indoor spaces. Walt Disney World has been requiring mask use by all guests while indoor and on attractions. And in California, UOR's sister park Universal Studios Hollywood not only requires mask usage indoor and on attractions but throughout the park, and visitors age 5 and older must show proof of vaccination to enter, in line with local regulations.

