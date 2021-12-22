Knott's Closes 'Home for the Holidays' Show

Knott's Berry Farm announced this afternoon that it is closing its "Home for the Holidays" show on the Calico Mine Stage for the remained of Knott's Merry Farm.

Home for the Holidays debuted in 2019 and returned with Knott's Merry Farm this year. The show is a 25-minute musical featuring the type of family that owns the Christmas tree farm where everything goes down in a Hallmark movie. In a Tweet announcing the show's closure, Knott's cited "staffing and technical challenges" in making the "difficult decision" to close the production.

In case you missed it, here is our full show video from the "Home for the Holidays" premiere in 2019.

The Sleigh Bells musical group will take over the Calico Mine Stage for the remainder of Knott's Merry Farm, which continues through January 2, 2022. For discounted tickets to Knott's Merry Farm, please visit our partner's Knott's Berry Farm tickets page.

* * *

