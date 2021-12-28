Disney World's Typhoon Lagoon to Reopen This Weekend

The last park to reopen at the Walt Disney World Resort is about to return.

Disney announced today that the Typhoon Lagoon water park will reopen to guests this Sunday - January 2, 2022. It's the last of the six theme and water parks at Walt Disney World to return following their closure in March 2020 for the pandemic. The four theme parks reopened in July 2020, while the Blizzard Beach water park returned in March of this year.

Typhoon Lagoon is the older of Disney's two water parks, opening in 1989. Themed to the aftermath of a rogue storm in a tropical paradise, the park features the country's largest outdoor wave pool, along with the Crush 'n' Gusher water coaster, Humunga Kowabunga body slides, Castaway Creek lazy river, and Miss Adventure Falls, a family raft attraction themed to Captain Mary Oceaneer of Disney's Society of Explorers and Adventurers.

When the park reopens, Typhoon Lagoon will be serving some new 50th anniversary snacks, including two Moana-inspired Dole Whip character cones, a Habanero Lime Galley Shack Swirl cocktail, and an EARidescent Ice Dream Cone, as well as Walt's Chili Nachos. Before the pandemic, Typhoon Lagoon was both Disney's most-visited water park and the most-visited water park in America.

Update: Checking the WDW schedule, and it appears that Blizzard Beach will be closing as Typhoon Lagoon reopens. No hours are posted for Blizzard Beach from January 2 through March 9, which is the latest date for which Walt Disney World has posted park operating hours.



