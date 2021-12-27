Why Walt Disney World Is Creating Hard Feelings Right Now

Does anyone else feel an enormous amount of anger and frustration within the Disney Parks fan community right now?
Negativity within fan communities has become a bigger and bigger issue ever since the Internet democratized the fan experience. Before the Internet, fan communities typically were cultivated by IP owners, with fleeting attention from limited major media sources. Fans who had problems with - or even just unique perspectives on - what was happening with the IP had very limited opportunities to share that point of view with other fans.
That kept the vibe around fan communities generally positive. If something went wrong with an IP, people just left the fan community and moved on to something else. Only the positive communities supporting working IP endured.
But no IP is perfect. The pre-Internet era allowed IP to get away with a certain level of laziness, bad value, or even ill will. Just so long as the transgressions did not push a critical mass of fans to abandon an IP, thus endangering its survival, its owner could get away with quite a bit without challenge.
The Internet changed that. Now, fans had a medium to amplify their voice. Fans who did not live near anyone who shared their interests now could connect with other fans all over the world. With those audiences now available, it became possible for writers to make a living covering beats that no newspaper, major magazine, or TV channel would have supported before.
At first, negativity in those emerging communities and platforms felt fresh and objective. Fans could discover more nuanced and insightful takes on their favorite IP. Creators now were getting honest feedback from fans not just in easily buried in-house customer surveys but through a global public forum. Unheralded excellence could find new advocates, while big names were held to higher standards.
All this helped fuel a new golden age in the creative arts, with some of the best TV, movies, media, and, yes, theme park attractions every developed. Artists knew they needed to deliver better and better to win the support of fans online. That has given theme park fans new delights from Rocky Mountain Construction's rebuilds of declining wooden coasters to Universal's The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Disney's Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.
Yet even as many things were getting better, certain fans discovered that their sharp, negative posts attracted far more engagement than positive ones. When social media platforms discovered the same, they created an incentive for people to deliver that negative content by showing those posts more often to more followers.
Today, that leaves fans to navigate a seas of negativity, trying to figure out what is noise blasted to keep them angry and engaged online, and what might be genuine criticism that's worthy of their time, attention, and consideration. Unfortunately, the noise is making it harder and harder to find example of that unheralded excellence that drew so many of us online years ago, as social media algorithms reward the established and controversial, penalizing voices who try to lift up something truly creative and unique.
All this now brings us to Disney, but with the context I felt was necessary for me to write about what I believe is happening.
The Walt Disney World Resort remains the most popular theme park destination on the planet, drawing nearly 19 million visitors during a pandemic-marred 2020, according to the annual TEA/AECOM Theme Index attendance report. Its enduring popularity commands attention from its millions of visitors and fans from around the world. That makes the Walt Disney World a fat target for social media criticism.
But even if an unrealistic 99% of Walt Disney World's visitors left the resort completely satisfied, that would leave hundreds of thousands of guests a year with real criticisms to air. Not everything negative you might see about Disney World is clickbait. Yet among those real criticisms lie many that simply don't apply to other fans' unique situations and preferences.
Disney has promoted itself as a lifestyle brand and, at times, even as an upscale travel brand. But Disney usually left open back doors for budget-conscious fans. Today, Disney is closing more and more of those back doors. And that, I believe, is driving much of the negativity that I and other fans are seeing online at the moment.
Reservation requirements have limited the number of times that annual passholders can use their passes, effectively raising their cost per visit. Meanwhile, Disney has eliminated the free Fastpasses that some savvy fans used to experience dozens of attractions each day. In its place, Disney has introduced two new upcharge plans.
All this means fewer attractions experienced on fewer days - or higher costs - for Disney's most dedicated fans. Who wouldn't be upset with paying more or getting less?
Here's where things get contentious. One of the reasons why Disney's most dedicated fans have been so dedicated to the company was the fact that using these back doors - annual passes, Fastpass, and sometimes the Disney Vacation Club - could make visiting Florida's Walt Disney World (or Disneyland in California) a stupid good deal. There were some people visiting Disney and going on dozens of attractions per day for not much more than the cost of going to a movie.
Enough guests had figured out how to make the most of Disney's ticketing and reservation systems that they were crowding out other potential visitors. Disney was seeing its potential growth stalled by a lack of availability in part created by the stupid good deals it was providing to many of its fans.
Yes, Disney built us a bunch of new attractions and refurbished many areas to help create new capacity and manage its crowds. But at some point, any sane business manager is going to look at a situation such as this and decide that it's time to raise prices - not Disney's top-line prices, which already led the industry, but the effective bottom-line prices that the company's most active repeat customers were paying. That either generates more money to build more capacity or limits the demand on existing capacity. Either way, it's a win for the company.
That does not lessen the hurt for people who had grown used to getting such a good deal from Disney. In fact, that hurt only intensifies anytime some other fan (uh, like me now, I guess) points out that Disney is probably making the correct business move by closing the back doors that so many guests were swarming through. Universal, Six Flags, SeaWorld, and others for years have been charging more for their line-skipping passes than Disney is now charging for Disney Genie+. But many of the Disney fans who are complaining about the recent changes were not going to Universal, Six Flags, or SeaWorld. What those competitors are doing simply does not matter to those fans' situations and preferences. Bringing that up feels like a distraction, or even an attack, rather than the acknowledgement of loss that those fans sought by going online with their complaints.
Of course, a conflict like that is exactly the sort of thing that social media platforms love to elevate. So the anger and frustration get elevated, and any attempt to promote a more dispassionate analysis gets buried.
Frustrated Disney fans have other options. Like fans of broken IPs in the pre-Internet era, they can go elsewhere. One of the things I love so much about the Theme Park Insider community is that so many of you are not wedded to any single theme park brand. You understand that parks such as Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure, Busch Gardens Williamsburg, Legoland California, Efteling, Europa Park, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Universal Studios Japan and more offer attractions every bit as good - and sometimes better - than Disney's. If social media weren't so fixated on trafficking anger, perhaps more Disney fans could hear more first-person endorsements of Disney's worthy rivals.
But fans do not have to ditch Disney to continue to find good deals from the company. They might not be the same deals that the company has offered in the past, but if you are willing to look at what is available with fresh eyes, you might see some nice value to be had. Especially if you look around to see them within the context of what Disney's competitors have to offer, too.
Getting angry won't get you those deals, however. Anger becomes its own product, crowding out your ability to think or feel anything else. No matter what you think about what Walt Disney World and Disneyland have been doing recently, I hope that you will continue to think and act like a savvy consumer. This is business. Yes, it's a creative business, where emotion is an important part of product. But as a smart, well-informed consumer, you have power to protect yourself when doing business - or not - with any company, including Disney.
And you have power to protect yourself when doing business with social media platforms online. Even if they're free, you still pay for them with your time. Unfollow sources that traffic in anger and share instead sources that promote understanding and appreciation. Anger might drive social media clicks, but it won't help you enjoy a great vacation.
By the way, there’s a part two to this coming Tuesday or Wednesday. Much more to talk about here. Stay tuned!
These are good points, but perhaps they are too friendly to Disney. Broadly speaking, Disney has two ways to increase revenue, given that they now face excess demand: (1) increase prices and reduce spending, or (2) build extra capacity so more paying visitors can come. You can't in general do both since price increases reduce the number of willing visitors. It's perfectly reasonable to complain if a company chooses more of (1) which benefits only the company (at least if we ignore crowding effects) rather than more of (2) which benefits both the company and also current and future guests. To me, this explains why Disney is viewed negatively but Universal is viewed more positively by fans these days.
In terms of what Disney has done this year, it has been too much, too fast: Eliminating Fastpass and Magical Express, charging more for shorter after hours parties, paid Genie+ and individual Lightning Lane, reduced benefits of annual passes, not getting to use annual passes due to the reservation system, etc. Wait times during the busiest two weeks of the year have been down at Disneyworld. Omicron likely has something to do with that, but all of the reasons I have stated above has something to do with it, too (minus the elimination of Magical Express as it runs through the end of 2021).
News media and social media thrive on anger and conflict. News channels and websites cater to a side, and the more people watch a channel or click on a website means more ad revenue for the owners. I don’t care if you watch MSNBC or FoxNews, or read Huffington Post or Breitbart. They are all businesses and in the business of making money for their owners and/or shareholders.
Social media is no different. No matter what a person posts, there is an audience out there that will agree with them. That makes them feel their actions and beliefs are justified no matter how ridiculous they may be. Social media companies love conflict as well as more clicks equate to more ad revenue there, too.
From the sounds of things, Disney isn't doing themselves any favours in this department. They seem to be at war with one fan news site, and are making a lot of questionable decisions. I think a lot of the critics have some valid points - the Posideon Entertainment YouTube channel has some pretty persuasive arguments about the quality of new attractions, especially when compared to what's happening down the road (which he admits isn't perfect either).
Until now Disney hasn't seen any serious repercussions from its cost cutting, I really hope the Starcruiser ends up being the kick up the backside they need... Whoever signed off on that video that guests booking. were shown should be fired (if anyone signed off on it at all). In an era where anyone with a computer and a camera can do CSO (Green Screen) effects in their bedroom the idea that they could get away with a backdrop that cheap looking tells me there is *zero* quality control going on. Babylon 5 did CSO sets right 15 years ago with the lost tales (as does many newscasts every night - even in small markets).
The next Orlando trip was supposed to be Disney-centric, potentially excluding Universal completely (as we spent more time there last time, as it was better value). Now, I'm wondering if a wait for Epic Universe is the smarter play, and not worrying about Disney so much. If the Starcruiser reaction isn't what puts Disney into high gear again, that will have to be. Both resorts do better when both resorts are playing against each other.
I do want to point out the whole world is frustrated and angry right now. Just ask my kid’s 4th grade class. I do agree Disney has made some major changes to how their most loyal fans experience the parks, and made things so much more expensive for those of us who put in the effort to make our dollars stretch far. Balancing that as a business who was shut down (in CA) for more than a year and has some serious revenue to make up for is nearly impossible, and I do not envy Chapek. Although even I have reached a point of willing to pay more for less crowds and shorter waits.
Excellent article, some of your best work, and bold to take on these issues in such a frank, direct way. Honestly, I think you could take a step back and make these arguments more broadly about America's problems in general, though that would be for a different site. ;)
I agree with you that the internet gives voice to complaints that were never heard before, and it amplifies critical voices. That said, I think if the internet had been what it is when DCA was first launched, it might not have taken so long to correct all the cheap, lame decisions that were initially made there. Put another way, the internet is only accelerating the fan response that would eventually be revealed.
As for what Disney is doing now to the parks, the fan backlash is fully justified. As you say, I don't care that Six Flags does its customers dirty by prioritizing rich people--I don't go to Six Flags, it's a gross place and is a poor return for my money.
We go to Disneyland, the premium park, and we spend almost as much as it would cost to go to Fiji for a half-week there. So the cheap, lame decisions they're making now--removing cashiers, charging for a fastpass, allowing rich people to skip the line, removing magic morning hours--are simply disrespectful. I have spent literally tens of thousands of dollars taking my family to Disneyland, and now they want me to pay a surcharge for a fastpass to Radiator Springs, something I previously enjoyed for no additional cost? Now they want me to pay more for a ticket AND work as the cashier at Pym's Kitchen? It's insulting. This isn't Safeway asking me to ring up my own Cheetos purchase, I'm at the most expensive theme park on the planet, and they want me to fill the role of a $16 hour food cashier.
To your article, the backlash is not overblown or misrepresented on the internet. If anything, the backlash is understated, because most people aren't rabid theme park fans like us and won't even understand the changes until they're in the park grappling with them. I can only hope that the online backlash will prompt faster change than we saw with DCA, because I don't see another Disney trip on the horizon until these insulting developments are sorted out.
What am I, some Stockholm Syndrome victim where Disney can abuse me and I keep coming back for more? I pay a thousand dollars day all-in to be there, I'm not going to be disrespected like this. Am I "angry" about it? No, I'm a grown man, my family leads a rich life, and unfortunately I'm increasingly used to Disney's disrespect. But I'm also not a punk. We love Disney, but we don't need it.
Perfect analysis!