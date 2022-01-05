Theme Park of the Day: Disney's Hollywood Studios

What's Next in January at California's Theme Parks?

Three of southern California's top theme parks are welcoming 2022 with the return of special events in January. All these events are included with daily park admission.

Disney California Adventure – Lunar New Year starts January 21 and continues through February 13. Tigger will lead Disneyland's celebration of the Year of the Tiger. Food marketplaces will return, serving Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese-inspired dishes, while Raya from "Raya and the Last Dragon" will make her first appearance at Disneyland Resort, at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail. The Lucky Wishes Wall and "Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession" will return this year, as well. For discounted tickets to the park, including a SoCal resident discount better than Disneyland's own prices, please visit our partner's Disneyland tickets page.



Woodstock's Musical Festival at Knott's Peanuts Celebration. Photo courtesy Knott's Berry Farm

Knott's Berry Farm – Peanuts Celebration starts January 22 and runs through March 6. This year's event will feature a new game show-themed musical on the Calico Mine Stage called It's Your Life, Charlie Brown. Woodstock's Musical Festival takes over the same stage at night with The Jelly of the Month Club playing rock tunes for the family, while Fiesta Village welcomes the return of Spike's Silent Disco.

Sally and Schroeder host The Music Goes 'Round and Around at the Camp Snoopy Theater, while the Peanuts Sketch School returns to the Bird Cage Theatre and Franklin and Linus host the Peanuts Cowboy Jamboree at Calico Park. Pigpen will greet visitors in the Ghost Town Livery Stables while the Take Care with Peanuts exhibit, featuring comic strips, photos, and drawings from Charles Schulz, will fill Calico's Town Hall. Special Peanuts-inspired food items also will be available for sale throughout the park. For discounted tickets, please visit the Knott's Berry Farm tickets page.

SeaWorld San Diego – Inside Look happens Saturdays and Sundays from January 8 through January 30. This event focuses on behind-the-scenes animal care at the park, with special presentations before the Sea Lions Live and Dolphin Days shows as well as a special orca presentation at the Orca Encounter theater. Each presentation will explain day-to-day care for the animals at SeaWorld and how SeaWorld's research affects treatment of animals in the wild. Members of SeaWorld's animal care team also will host talks throughout the day at Wild Arctic, Penguin Encounter, Otter Outlook, Sea Lion Point, and the flamingos. For ticket discounts, visit the SeaWorld San Diego tickets page.

In addition, Universal Studios Hollywood typically hosts a Lunar New Year celebration, however it has not yet confirmed dates or details for the 2022 event.

