Theme Park of the Day: Disney's Hollywood Studios

Theme Park Closures Continue With Hong Kong Disneyland

Hong Kong Disneyland will close again on Friday due to the ongoing pandemic. This will be the fifth closure for Disney's Hong Kong theme park, following a one-day closure in November. The last extended closure for the park was in February.

Disney announced that the park will be closed through January 20, "as required by the government and health authorities and in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong."

Hong Kong also has banned incoming flights from several countries, including the United States, for the next two weeks as it attempts to limit the virus' spread.

The Omicron variant has scrambled travel plans around the world in the past month, as infections have soared to record levels and hospitalizations now are increasing in many communities. Last month, Efteling announced that it would close as a result of The Netherlands' lockdown in response to Omicron. Efteling's closure will last until at least January 14.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.