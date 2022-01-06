Theme Park of the Day: Disney's Hollywood Studios

Walt Disney World's New Drury Hotel Sets Opening Date

The New Drury Hotel coming to Walt Disney World's Disney Springs has set an opening date.

Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando Lake Buena Vista now is accepting reservations for stays starting October 27, 2022. The hotel replaces the former Best Western Lake Buena Vista and has added a tower as part of the complete renovation of the property, which will bring the new hotel to 604 rooms when complete.

The first 264 rooms will be available this fall, with the rest of the project - including more than 17,000+ square feet of meeting and event space - on track for completion by spring of 2023.



Image courtesy Drury Hotels

"We look forward to welcoming guests and providing them with a magical experience," CEO Chuck Drury said. This will be the fourth hotel in Florida for the 140-hotel chain, which has properties in 26 states. Drury is one of the nation's highest-rated midscale brands, with a legion of fiercely loyal customers drawn by amenities including Drury's complimentary "5:30 Kickback" hot food and beverage receptions.

Other amenities at the Disney Springs hotel will include complimentary hot breakfasts, 24-hour business and fitness centers, and a resort-style pool and splash pad with poolside dining and refreshments.

Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando Lake Buena Vista also will offer transportation to and from the Walt Disney World theme parks and other surrounding attractions.

