Theme Park of the Day: Disney's Hollywood Studios

Atlanta Theme Park Breaks Ground on New RMC Coaster

A Georgia theme park this morning broke ground for its new Rocky Mountain Construction roller coaster.

Fun Spot America Atlanta, located in Fayetteville, has begun construction on ArieForce One, a 3,400-foot RMC steel coaster featuring a 146-foot drop, a top speed of 64 mph, and four inversions: a Raven Truss Dive, two Zero-G Rolls and a 180-degree stall.

"ArieForce One is a tribute to my father's passion for flying, and with all of the airtime moments and weightlessness this RMC coaster provides, it is sure to be a huge success," Fun Spot America Owner and CEO John Arie Jr. said.

"As a one-of-a-kind roller coaster, custom designed to the topography and layout of Fun Spot Atlanta, no other RMC roller coaster has this combination of elements," Rocky Mountain Construction Director of Design and Engineering Jake Kilcup said. "The Raven Truss Dive and the Zero-G Roll over the arcade are the first-of-their-kind in the world. In both ride elements the train travels through the center of a uniquely designed truss bridge while twisting at zero-G."

Here's the hype video, which includes animation of some of ArieForce One's on-ride elements.

Fun Spot America posted a video of the groundbreaking ceremony to its Facebook page. No opening date for the coaster has been announced.

ArieForce One will be the second RMC in the Atlanta area, following Twisted Cyclone at Six Flags Over Georgia.

* * *

Want to keep the industry news coming throughout the year? Sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter.

Replies (0)