Theme Park of the Day: SeaWorld Orlando

Disney World Offers New Florida Resident Ticket

Starting Tuesday, January 11, the Walt Disney World Resort will offer a new discounted ticket to Florida residents.

The Disney Weekday Magic Ticket will be available for visits through April 7, not including the blockout dates of March 14 through March 18. As the name implies, the ticket is good for visits to the Walt Disney World theme parks only on weekdays - Mondays through Fridays. The ticket starts at $149 for two days, with a three-day ticket available for $179 and the four-day ticket at $199.

Park Hopping is available for an extra $35 per ticket, while Disney Genie+ is available for $15 per day (just like with every other WDW ticket).

Tickets do not need to be used on consecutive days, but are subject to park availability, as advance reservations continue to be required. The tickets will be available via Disney's website.

* * *

Want to keep the industry news coming throughout the year? Sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter.

Replies (1)