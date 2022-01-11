Is Walt Disney World Actually Underpriced?

Walt Disney World yesterday raised many food prices across the resort. The increases may have been small in amount, but the percentages add up, with the price of a Dole Whip going up nearly 17%.
Here's some perspective, though. A Dole Whip now might cost $6.99 at the Magic Kingdom, but over at Universal, a Butterbeer costs $7.99. Even with this latest round of price increases, in some ways Disney remains underpriced relative to other entertainment options around the country.
That's not something that many Disney fans want to hear. Disney has provided a world-class entertainment experience for millions of fans, including many who have been priced out by other sources, including pro sports, Broadway tours, and live concerts. None of us wants to be priced out by Disney, too, so whenever Disney raises prices, many fans are going to complain.
With recent changes to annual pass programs as well as changes to the sizes and prices of food across its theme parks, Disney has shown that it is ready to close the gap and begin pricing a Disney theme park visit at something closer to true market rates for this type of entertainment. Disney's top-line prices long have led the industry, but many of the company's most loyal fans have paid far less than those "rack rates" by taking advantage of annual passes, local resident tickets, Disney Dining Plan deals, Disney Vacation Club point rentals, and other offers.
But Disney has a problem when fans using those deals begin crowding out other guests who are willing to pay closer to the rack rate. That's why - ever since the pandemic provided the hard reset that allowed Disney to revamp its operations - we are seeing Disney make changes.
Will they work for Disney? We will find out the latest when Disney releases its next quarterly earnings report on February 9. But a more complete picture detailing the effects of Disney's emerging pricing strategy will not become clear for several months - and even then not until Omicron and the ongoing pandemic stop confounding customer spending patterns.
Until then, as always, keep your eyes open for deals and other opportunities as you consider what's best for your next vacation or getaway. Don't get upset because something isn't as good a deal now as it was in the past. Few things are anymore. Keep your focus forward and find the best deal that's now available for you and your family - whether it's from Disney or someone else.
Excellent point @MyHandsDontScan.
It's a funny this site keeps on having strange comparisons while covering for Di$ney.
It's fine, I guess Robert needs the money as does Di$ney, and it makes a good read, I laughed my socks off. So one big hurray for more "fair" price raising, the sky is the limit for this "world class" destination (lol)!
I don’t believe that the next few quarterly earnings will display whether or not Disney’s price increases and new changes are effective or well received, because it would be very hard for Disney to not beat it’s previous earnings. With the pandemic affecting the past few quarterly earnings, as well as all the new ways for guests to spend more money whether that be lightning lane, genie +, or the increases, there is no way this quarterly earning does not blow the past few out of the water. Along with those increases, Disney is still spending less money than before due to entertainment cuts and less labor. The bad thing about that, is that Disney will take those numbers and see it as a way for them to continue to raise the prices, as there will be a tremendous increase in the amount spent. I am not exactly sure what the math is on it, but if Lightning Lane sells out every day, and 33% of guests are buying genie + per day, as well as the busy holiday season, that’s a lot of extra revenue for Disney that will inflate their earnings.
I chose Butterbeer vs. Dole Whip because they are each the most iconic, popular cold/frozen treat at their resort, so they seemed like the best apple-to-apple comparison for most visitors.
Blue Milk is such a non-starter for me that I don't consider it worthy of comparison with Butterbeer. And don't get me started on the abomination that is Green Milk.
Also..the prices some guests pay for deluxe accomodations or specially the DVC are very high indeed. The ticket price or increases on food/merchandise are a very small porcentage of the overall experience. However if your family/ travel group is big ( 6 plus people ) those increments can really rack up.
I do belive that the ticket price vs hours spent in the park with rides/ shows/ parades/ fireworks etc is a very good price. How ever time spent in line may upset that balance.
Small groups/couples/solo travellers can get a much better deal. Specially if you know how to manage your time and have prior exoerience/ research
Comparing a Dole Whip to Butterbeer is, I think, comparing apples to Orange Birds. Dole Whip has none of the IP attachment that Butterbeer does (although with the evergreen popularity of Dole Whip & Orange Bird one could argue Dole Whip is an IP on its own, although certainly not on the same level as Harry Potter or Star Wars).
A much better comparison would be Blue/Green Milk in Galaxy's Edge. Like Butterbeer it's a beverage stemming from a wildly popular IP. Blue Milk currently sells for $8.49, $0.50 more than Butterbeer!
But that's not all. Butterbeer is served in 16oz cups while Blue Milk comes in about 8oz cups. In essence you are paying $0.50/oz of Butterbeer at Universal but $1.06/oz of Blue Milk at Disney. You are paying more than double at Disney per volume compared to a similar product at Universal. Price is one thing, but value is another.
Disney is free to continue raising prices to provide a better experience for those able to afford it. Disney may very well be undervalued. But with continual trigger-happy price increases, Disney risks rocketing beyond the market clearing price, if it hasn't left its orbit already.