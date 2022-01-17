Theme Park of the Day: Disneyland

Six Flags Mourns Loss of Chicago Park President

Six Flags today is mourning the loss of its Six Flags Great America park president, Charles "Hank" Salemi.

Salemi, 57, died earlier this month. He had worked as park president for Six Flags' Chicago-area park since 2006.



Charles "Hank" Salemi. Photo courtesy Six Flags

"Today we bid farewell to our friend, colleague and Six Flags family member. Your passion, dedication and spirit was second to none. You will be missed and your impact, both professionally and personally, will be felt forever," Six Flags said in a post on Twitter.

Prior to returning to the Chicago area to take the lead at Six Flags Great America, Salemi worked for several years as Six Flags' chain-wide chief marketing officer, moving up from his prior role as marketing director for Six Flags Great America.

* * *

