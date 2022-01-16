Theme Park of the Day: Disneyland

Efteling to Remain Closed, Delaying Anniversary Celebration

The Netherlands' Efteling will remain closed for at least another week, as the pandemic continues to disrupt travel and entertainment around the world.

Efteling announced its latest temporary closure last month, in compliance with another lockdown in The Netherlands. While the country is beginning to lift some restrictions this week, it is not yet allowing amusement parks to reopen. The closure will remain in effect until at least January 25, when a decision will be made on possible next steps, the park announced.

"We understand this decision and of course we are taking our responsibility," Efteling said in a press release. "We hope to be able to offer our guests a safe stay again soon."

Efteling was planning to kick off its 70th anniversary year on January 1 with the opening of its rethemed Sirocco and Archipel attractions in the World of Sindbad area. Those celebrations are now on hold, pending the Efteling's reopening. Meanwhile, here is the park's latest "Making Of" video about the creation of the rethemed land.

* * *

