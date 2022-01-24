Theme Park of the Day: Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom

'Two Days Free' Deal Is Back at Universal Orlando

The Universal Orlando Resort has brought back one of its all-time most popular ticket deals.

The "two days free" offer is back.

For a limited time, you can get two days free at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios Florida, and/or Volcano Bay water theme park when you buy a select three-day ticket. The prices for adults start at $244 for One Park Per Day tickets to IOA and USF. A Park Hopper ticket that also throws in access to Volcano Bay starts at $318.

With this deal, you can get into the parks for as little as $49 per day. You must purchase your tickets by May 5, but they will be valid until December 15 this year, so you can lock in a low price now. All five days on the ticket must be used within seven days of its first use, however.

Want to get this deal? Just visit our partner's Universal Orlando tickets page and look for the tickets listed with "2 Days Free Promo." They are the top four options on the page right now, so they will be easy to find.

Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure again won our Theme Park Insider Award for Best Theme Park this year, and the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster at IOA also won our awards for Best Roller Coaster and Best New Attraction, so Universal continues to deliver a world-class theme park experience. Now you can get a week of that at an even lower price.

If you are interested in staying on site for your Universal Orlando visit, our partner also has hotel and ticket packages, including Universal Express Unlimited front-of-line benefits at the Portofino Bay, Hard Rock, and Royal Pacific hotels.

For the latest discounts at other theme parks and attractions across the United States, please visit our partner's Top Attraction Discounts page.

* * *

Want to keep the industry news coming throughout the year? Sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter.

Replies (0)