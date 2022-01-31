Theme Park of the Week: Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom

Universal Studios Hollywood Expands Menu for Lunar New Year

Happy Lunar New Year! The Year of the Tiger kicks off Tuesday at Universal Studios Hollywood with a special menu for the month of February.

The venue has changed for Lunar New Year eats at the park this year. Visitors now will find the special menu items at Hollywood & Dine instead of at Mr. Ping's pop-up shop in Universal Plaza from previous celebrations. The switch to a larger venue allows for expanded menu this year.



Lunar New Year menu. Photo courtesy Universal

Soups:

Secret Ingredient Noodle Soup

Long Life Noodle Soup with Shrimp Tempura

Pork Ramen

Other savory:

Asian Salad

Shrimp and Vegetable Shumai with Chili Dipping Sauce

Vegetable Eggrolls with Sweet & Sour Sauce

Chicken Eggroll with Sweet & Sour Sauce

Sweets/Desserts:

Cinnamon Tiger Tail Donut

Chocolate Dipped Fortune Cookies

Year of the Tiger Cookie

Lucky Red Velvet Cupcake

Drinks:

Mango Tiger Boba

Fortune Cookie Frappe

In addition to the special food at Hollywood & Dine, Lunar New Year-themed merchandise also will be available at the park. The Lunar New Year specials will be available from February 1 through 28.

* * *

