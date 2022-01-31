Universal Studios Hollywood Expands Menu for Lunar New Year

Universal Studios Hollywood with a special menu for the month of February.Happy Lunar New Year! The Year of the Tiger kicks off Tuesday at
The venue has changed for Lunar New Year eats at the park this year. Visitors now will find the special menu items at Hollywood & Dine instead of at Mr. Ping's pop-up shop in Universal Plaza from previous celebrations. The switch to a larger venue allows for expanded menu this year.
Soups:
Other savory:
Sweets/Desserts:
Drinks:
In addition to the special food at Hollywood & Dine, Lunar New Year-themed merchandise also will be available at the park. The Lunar New Year specials will be available from February 1 through 28.
