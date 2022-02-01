Theme Park of the Week: Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom

Disneyland, Universal Orlando Offer February Ticket Deals

Thinking about a theme park visit but waiting for a deal before you buy? Wait no longer. Here are this month's top theme park ticket discounts.

Universal Orlando: Celebrate Mardi Gras this month at Universal Studios Florida and get two days in the parks for free when you buy a three-day ticket. Prices start at $242 for the deal, which gets you into the parks for less than $49 a day.



The annual Mardi Gras celebration starts this week at Universal Studios Florida. Photo courtesy Universal Orlando

Mardi Gras runs February 5 to April 24 and includes daily parades, themed food booths, and headliner concerts on weekend nights: Diana Ross, Marshmello Headline Universal Orlando Mardi Gras. But you have until December 15 to use your two-days-free deal tickets, so you could save them for a summer vacation, if you'd like. Universal Orlando tickets and vacation packages

Universal Studios Hollywood: On the west coast, Universal is celebrating Lunar New Year this month with a special menu. You can save over $37 on select dates with a one-day ticket deal, or go for bigger savings - up to $103 - on a one-day VIP Experience that gets you even closer to the action on the backlot. Universal Studios Hollywood tickets



Photo courtesy Disneyland

Disneyland: Lunar New Year celebrations continue at Disney California Adventure this month, where southern California residents can get a discounted three-day ticket for as little as $62 per day. That's less than what Disney is offering on its own website, much less the front gate. Discounts are also available on Park Hopper and Disney Genie+ tickets. And combo tickets with Universal Studios Hollywood also are available, if you want to make it a SoCal theme park vacation. Disneyland tickets

SeaWorld Orlando will be opening its new Ice Breaker coaster on February 18, and you can get a single-day ticket with a free meal voucher for just $84 - a savings of $48 over the gate price. Discounts on multi-day combo tickets with Busch Gardens Tampa Bay also are available.

For deals and discounts on tickets to other attractions across the country, please visit our travel partner's Top Attraction Discounts page.

