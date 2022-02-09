Park of the Week: Disney California Adventure

Dear Disney Parks Fans: Leave Bob Chapek Alone

Following today's strong financial report from The Walt Disney Company, I used my daily Theme Park Insider video report to suggest that hate on Disney's CEO won't help Walt Disney World and Disneyland fans find the theme park magic they want.

There's a lot more in there than just a comment on Chapek, so I hope you will give it a look through to the end.

For more daily update and other videos, please visit our YouTube channel.

Replies (1)