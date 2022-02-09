Park of the Week: Disney California Adventure

San Diego's Sesame Place Reveals Its Opening Date

Southern California's new Sesame Place theme park will open officially on March 26, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment and Sesame Workshop announced today.

The west coast's first Sesame Street-themed park is replacing the former Aquatica water park in Chula Vista, just over 20 miles southeast of SeaWorld San Diego. Many of the park's water attractions will return with new Sesame Street themes, to be joined by several dry attractions, including the Super Grover's Box Car Derby roller coaster and a real-life, walk-through Sesame Street neighborhood, including Big Bird's storytime nest and Hooper's Store. The award-winning Sesame Street Party Parade also will run at the park.

Here is an animated fly-through video of Sesame Place San Diego park highlights, courtesy SeaWorld.

Compare that with our construction tour of the park site from last September: Sesame Place to Open March 2022 in San Diego

"This is an exciting milestone for our company, as this is the second Sesame Place in the United States and the first new theme park we've opened since 2013. We are thrilled to debut this new park and add a premiere tourist destination to California that is so appealing to families," SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment CEO Marc Swanson said. "Having spent part of my career with this company at the original Sesame Place in Pennsylvania and being part of its success, I’m looking forward to continuing the legacy on the West Coast and providing a fun place to visit where life-long memories are created as fans experience what they love about the iconic show in a new way."

