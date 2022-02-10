Park of the Week: Disney California Adventure

Parking Trams Return to Disneyland This Month

In just a couple of weeks, Disneyland visitors won't need to start their day with a long walk from the Mickey and Friends or Pixar Pals parking garages anymore. The trams are coming back.

The Disneyland Resort today announced that the parking trams will resume service on February 23. The trams have been parked ever since the Disneyland theme parks reopened during the pandemic last April.



Photo courtesy Disneyland

"A huge shout-out to all our Cast Members who have been working to bring them back – thank you," Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock said in announcing the trams' return. "And to our Guests, get ready to sit back and enjoy the ride."

While the trams will be taking back the driveway between the two parking structures and the tram turnaround on the west side of the esplanade between Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, guests looking to get their steps in will continue to be able to walk to and from the parking garages, using the pedestrian overpass on level two of Pixar Pals, leading to the Downtown Disney security checks near the Disneyland Hotel.

