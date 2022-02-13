Park of the Week: Universal Studios Japan

LA Rams Going to Disneyland After Super Bowl Win

The Los Angeles Rams have won the Super Bowl, so of course now they're going to Disneyland.

Game MVP Cooper Kupp, quarterback Matthew Stafford, and defensive star Aaron Donald will appear in a cavalcade down Main Street USA at 1:30pm Pacific time on Monday, as the Disneyland Resort celebrates a championship for the team that called Anaheim home for more than a decade.

The Rams returned to Southern California in 2016 after 20 years in St. Louis, where they won the Super Bowl in 2000. Los Angeles' only other Super Bowl win came in 1984 with the Raiders, who are now in Las Vegas.

Speaking of moving, Stafford joined the Rams this season after 12 seasons in Detroit. With Stafford now throwing him the ball, Kupp had a breakout season this year, leading the league in receptions and winning the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award before claiming the Super Bowl MVP honor. Donald is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and sealed the 23-20 Super Bowl win with a takedown of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow near the end of the game.



Aaron Donald celebrates. Photo courtesy the Disneyland Resort

Disneyland will livestream the Super Bowl victory celebration on Disney Parks' Instagram and TikTok channels Monday afternoon, for fans who cannot make it to the park.

