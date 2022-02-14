Park of the Week: Universal Studios Japan

Did Han Solo and Leia Organa Honeymoon at Disney World?

An official new Star Wars book will retcon Walt Disney World's new Star Wars hotel as the site of Leia and Han's honeymoon.

No, this isn't some "The Onion"-style spoof or an especially crazy attempt at fan fiction. Beth Revis' "Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel" drops this August, and the official press release on StarWars.com today included this nugget about the book's plot:

"Set just after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the story begins on the forest moon of Endor, where Han proposes in the elation of the rebel victory against the Empire. After a ceremony at the site of the victory celebration at the end of the film, the newlyweds depart for a honeymoon aboard the Halcyon starcruiser, the luxury vessel at the heart of the new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience at [Walt] Disney World Resort."



Photo courtesy Disney

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a two-night interactive adventure at the Walt Disney World Resort that opens next month. Each two-night stay will replicate a cruise on a Star Wars spaceship - the Halcyon starcruiser of the Chandrila Star Line. "Windows" in room cabins and common areas will be virtual portholes animated to make it look like you are traveling in space.

Activities aboard the ship will include lightsaber training, a tour of the ship's bridge which might just happen to coincide with a space battle, and a port excursion to the Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu - also known as the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land at Disney's Hollywood Studios. Special transport vehicles will carry visitors between the Halcyon and Galaxy's Edge, as not to spoil the illusion of being in space.

Rates for the two-night experience start at around $4,800 for a couple and $6,000 for a family of four, which had fueled quite a bit of backlash within the Disney and Star Wars fan communities. So perhaps Disney is feeling the need to bolster the authenticity of the Halcyon by writing it into Star Wars canon.

Does this mean we now will see an even higher-priced "Han and Leia Honeymoon Suite" on the Starcruiser?

