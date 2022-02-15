Park of the Week: Universal Studios Japan

First On-Ride Video Released for San Diego's Emperor

SeaWorld San Diego has released its official on-ride POV video for its new roller coaster, Emperor, in advance of its official opening next month.

Emperor is the west coast's first Bolliger & Mabillard dive coaster. At 153 feet, Emperor will be the smallest of the five B&M dives in North America but the tallest coaster at the height-restricted San Diego park.

Emperor starts with a 143-foot, 90-degree drop before sweeping riders through an Immelmann, Hammerhead and Barrel roll along its 2,411 feet of track. The top speed is 60 mph, and the minimum height to ride will be 52 inches.

I will be at SeaWorld later this month for a press preview of the coaster and will post my review then. In the meantime, if you would like to plan a visit to San Diego for Emperor, our travel partner has discounted tickets on its SeaWorld San Diego tickets page.

Emperor opens officially March 12.

* * *

Want to keep the industry news coming throughout the year? Sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter.

Replies (0)