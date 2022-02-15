Park of the Week: Universal Studios Japan

Disney Wonder to Stay on the West Coast This Year

With the new Disney Wish arriving in Port Canaveral this summer, the Disney Wonder will be remaining on west coast and not transiting the Panama Canal to the Caribbean next winter.

The Disney Cruise Line today announced that Disney Wonder will sail its longest-ever season from San Diego starting this fall. When the ship concludes its annual summer season sailing Alaska, Disney Wonder will begin a variety of cruises to Mexico from San Diego through spring 2023.

Three-night cruises will sail to Ensenada, while four-night itineraries either will add Catalina Island or sail instead to Cabo San Lucas. Five-night cruises will call at both Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, while the seven-night Mexican Riviera cruise will call at Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, and Puerto Vallarta.



Photo courtesy Disney Cruise Line

The cruises will include Halloween on the High Seas itineraries and - for the first time from San Diego - Very Merrytime celebrations as well. Prices for San Diego sailings on Disney Wonder start at $1,218 for two guests in an interior stateroom. Early booking starts Wednesday for Platinum Castaway Club Members, with the public being able to book starting 8am Eastern on February 22.

