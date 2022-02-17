Park of the Week: Universal Studios Japan

Disneyland Reveals Closing Date for Mickey's Toontown

The Mickey's Toontown land at Disneyland in California will close next month for a year-long transformation project.

Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro announced at the IAAPA Expo last year that Disneyland would make over Toontown in preparation for the west coast debut of Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway in 2023.

Today, Disneyland announced that Toontown's last day will be March 8, with construction commencing the next day. Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway has been under construction for some time now, but the land's closing will allow Disney to complete other elements that will be coming to Toontown, including a new CenTOONial Park, a "natural space" anchored by two interactive play experiences, including a reimagined fountain and a "dreaming tree" that children can play on and around.



Mickey's Toontown 2023 concept art courtesy Disneyland

When complete next year, the reimagined land will continue to be home to the Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin dark ride and Mickey's House and Minnie's House walk-through and character meets, as well as refurbished versions of Gadget's Go Coaster and the Goofy's House and Donald's Boat play structures.

