Ohio Releases Top Thrill Dragster Investigation Report

An Ohio state agency investigating last year's injury incident on Cedar Point's Top Thrill Dragster has not found that the park violated any state rules and therefore will take no action against Cedar Point.

Nevertheless, Top Thrill Dragster will remain closed for the 2022 season, a park spokesperson confirmed. Top Thrill Dragster is Cedar Point's tallest and fastest roller coaster - a 2,800-foot Intamin accelerator with a 120 mph launch up a 420-foot Top Hat.

The agency's report states that the Ohio Department of Agriculture [ODA] "conducted a post-accident inspection of the ride, interviewed key Cedar Point staff, and reviewed thousands of pages of maintenance records, witness reports, and laboratory reporting. Based on this review, ODA could not establish the levels of proof necessary to bring forward a violation against Cedar Point.

"After examining the documentation provided and conducting interviews of Cedar Point staff, ODA found no evidence that Cedar Point had knowledge of or reason to believe that the Top Thrill Dragster was in an unsafe condition that could cause a hazard to riders, employees, or the public on August 15, 2021."

The 13-page report, with more than 600 additional pages of photos and attachments, notes that "the purpose of ODA's investigation was not to determine the cause of the accident," but the investigation focuses on a failure by a fastener that led to a plate from Top Thrill Dragster's green train flying off and striking a guest in the ride's queue.

"The metallurgical laboratory report provided by American Testing Services, LTD., stated that their examination 'indicates that one of the capscrew fasteners backed out of the bogie frame, resulting in failure by instantaneous overload fracture,'" the report said. "The capscrew fasteners described in this report refer to the bolts which secure the proximity flag plate to the body of the ride ('bogie frame'). Cedar Point staff indicate that the proximity flag plate was secure prior to operation on August 15, 2021. The report states that the bolt which backed out of the ride failed at 'roughly ½ inch below the formed head' and failed by 'instantaneous overload fracture.'"

A 44-year-old woman from Michigan was seriously injured in the incident. Her condition has not been released, beyond the report noting that she was admitted to a trauma intensive care unit.

