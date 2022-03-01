Park of the Week: Tokyo Disneyland

How to Save Money This Month on Theme Park Tickets

If you're thinking about a spring break trip or quick getaway this month, here are the latest March theme park ticket deals from our travel partner. Just follow the links below for details.

Disneyland - The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival runs March 4 through April 26, with festival marketplaces and special menu items throughout the park, as well as the return of Soarin' Over California. Southern California residents can get a three-day ticket deal for as low as $81 per day that includes Disney Genie+ service on each day.



Chef Goofy will be on hand at the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival. Photo courtesy Disneyland

SeaWorld San Diego is debuting its new diver coaster, Emperor, on March 12. We just reviewed it and our travel partner is offering a free child's ticket with each paid adult. Discounts also are available on Fun Cards and Silver Passes as well as one-day tickets with All-Day Dining or single-day tickets.

Knott's Berry Farm is getting ready for the return of Knott's Boysenberry Festival, which runs March 18 through April 24. Single-day tickets are available for as little as $52 - a big savings from the $99 gate price.

At Universal Studios Hollywood, you can save up to $38 on single-day admission, or up $145 on select dates with a one-day ticket including the Universal Express front-of-line pass.

In Florida, Universal Orlando, Mardi Gras continues at Universal Studios Florida through April 24 and the resort is offering two days free at Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure with the purchase of a three-day ticket.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is celebrating the opening of Iron Gwazi on Match 11, and our travel partner is offering savings over $32 on single-day tickets and over $52 on a one-day ticket with All Day Dining.

The new Ice Breaker coaster is open now at SeaWorld Orlando, where you can get a weekday single-day ticket with a meal voucher starting for just $81.98. Other deals on single- and multi-day tickets, packages and Fun Cards also are available.

Finally, as regional parks begin to open this month, check out our partner's Top Attraction Discounts page for discounts on tickets to theme parks and other attractions across the United States.

