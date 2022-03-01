Disney Shares Fresh Look at Epcot's New Guardians Ride

Walt Disney Imagineering is sharing more looks from inside Epcot's upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride.
The new indoor "storycoaster" will be Epcot's first roller coaster and Walt Disney World's first permanent attraction themed to the comic book company it legally cannot name. (But we can - Marvel.) Senior Ride Development Engineer Liz Diaz introduced us to the ride's loading area and showed off the "Starjumpers" (the coaster's rotating ride vehicles) bring dispatched for test runs.
Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and its Wonders of Xandar pavilion open this summer at Epcot. We don't have an official opening date yet, but it's a badly kept secret within Disney that the resort is looking at a Memorial Day debut for the attraction. Stay tuned for official word, as well as news about any soft opens or previews.
* * *
We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
This looks like an incredibly complicated piece of machinery. Given the constant issues Disney has faced with bleeding-edge technology on attractions (like ROTR), I hope they have maintenance technicians permanently stationed here to fix issues over the first year of operation. The anticipation and excitement for this coaster is massive, and standby lines will undoubtedly be measured in hours over the busy summer months. The appeal of the Guardians franchise will make this attraction incredibly popular with the GP (beyond just coaster fans), as the ToT's Mission Breakout overlay proved at DCA, and guests will need to bring lots of patience and determination (or $$$ and a quick trigger for ILLs) if they want to experience Disney's most revolutionary roller coaster.
While most Disney coasters tend to be on the tame side (mostly to appeal to the largest audience possible), many forget that the company has been a trend-setter in the industry in building the very first steel tubular roller coaster in the world (Matterhorn), one of the first launching roller coasters in the world (Rock 'n Roller Coaster), and now one of the largest indoor roller coasters in the world. I don't think this and the pending debut of Tron Lightcycle Run will make WDW a serious coaster fan's destination, but these technologically advanced additions help to compete with the pure thrill machines of the local competition.