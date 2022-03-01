Park of the Week: Tokyo Disneyland

Disney Shares Fresh Look at Epcot's New Guardians Ride

Walt Disney Imagineering is sharing more looks from inside Epcot's upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride.

The new indoor "storycoaster" will be Epcot's first roller coaster and Walt Disney World's first permanent attraction themed to the comic book company it legally cannot name. (But we can - Marvel.) Senior Ride Development Engineer Liz Diaz introduced us to the ride's loading area and showed off the "Starjumpers" (the coaster's rotating ride vehicles) bring dispatched for test runs.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and its Wonders of Xandar pavilion open this summer at Epcot. We don't have an official opening date yet, but it's a badly kept secret within Disney that the resort is looking at a Memorial Day debut for the attraction. Stay tuned for official word, as well as news about any soft opens or previews.

