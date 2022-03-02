Park of the Week: Tokyo Disneyland

Disneyland Announces New Disney Junior Fun Fest

Got a kid who loves Disney Junior? Then make plans to be at the Disneyland Resort on April 29 for the first-ever Disney Junior Fun Fest.

The six-hour event celebrating Disney's TV network for pre-schoolers will run from 10am to 4pm at Disney California Adventure park. The event will start with a cavalcade of Disney Junior characters through the park and continue with stage presentations and shows, including a 10th anniversary celebration for "Doc McStuffins."

In addition to the stage program that will include games, music, sneak peeks at upcoming Disney Junior shows and guest appearances (a full schedule will come later), the regular Disney Junior Dance Party show will be running in the park's Hollywood Land, and the Alice's Wonderland Bakery Unbirthday Party hands-on cupcake decorating course will be getting a extra day after its run at the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, March 4 through April 26.

The Fun Fest event is included with park admission, though you will need a reservation for that date, as always with Disney park visits in the U.S. these days. For discounted multi-day tickets to the Disney California Adventure and Disneyland theme parks, please visit our authorized partner's Disneyland tickets page.

